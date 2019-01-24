Lambert, Robert Wayne, - 45, of Kansas City, MO, formerly from EHT, NJ, passed away suddenly on January 17, 2019. Robert was a kind and caring person with a great sense of humor and a heart of gold. He was an avid Philadelphia sports fan and loved his pitbulls. He was a carpenter his entire life, with siding being his favorite. He was predeceased by his namesake and grandfather, Robert F. Lambert. Robert is survived by his loving parents, Patrick and Linda Lambert, grandmother, Margaret Lambert, siblings, Kelly Cunningham (Jesse Featheringill), and Robert Cunningham (Lori Hendrickson), nephew, Jacob Featheringill, girlfriend, Amberlyn Gabel and his best friend, Steve Sichko. A memorial gathering will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, January 25, 2019 at Lamb Funeral Home, 101 Byberry Road, Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006, followed by a graveside service at 12:00 PM in Forest Hills Cemetery, Huntingdon Valley. Condolences may be sent to www.lambfuneralhomdinc.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.