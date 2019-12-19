LaMonaca, Edward Francis, Jr., - 70, of Hammonton, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019, at the age of 70 at Virtua Voorhees Hospital, of complications from pneumonia. Born August 15th, 1949 to Bridget and Hugh LaMonaca of Hammonton, Ed attended Saint Joseph Schools, graduating in 1967. After attending Atlantic County Community College Ed worked with his father on the family farm, then purchased farmland of his own and operated a produce market in Nesco, NJ. Along with his love of seasons and working the land, Ed had another source of delight and inspiration. At a young age he developed a talent for music. In high school he began playing drums and singing. He became a member of a band that performed successfully for many years in local venues and at the Jersey Shore. Because of a brain injury suffered in a car accident Ed entered Bancroft NeuroRehab where he has lived and worked since, sharing his knowledge and love of music, and pursuing a new-found affinity for visual art. Staff, residents, family and friends appreciated his sharp wit and determination to always see the positive. Ed is pre-deceased by parents Hugh and Bridget LaMonaca and sister Carmelia DeFiccio-Zeigler (Karl). He is remembered with love by brother Hugh LaMonaca Jr. (Jeanette,) sister Louise Wigglesworth (Robert,) and many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled for Saturday, December 21 at 11 AM, preceded by a viewing from 9:30 to 11, at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish Church of Saint Anthony of Padua. Interment follows at Holy Sepulchre Cemetary. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Saint Vincent de Paul Society, 226 French St., Hammonton, 08037. Arrangements are by the Carnesale Funeral Home (www.carnesalefuneralhome.com).
