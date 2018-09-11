LAMPERT , RACHEL (nee Barone), - of Voorhees NJ, September 9, 2018, passed away at her home. She was predeceased by her parents Esther and Leonard Barone and her grandchild Charles Demirjian III. Survivors include her three daughters, Patti Demirjian (Charles), Mindy King and Lisa Glickstein; her sister Leonore Frankel (Howard); grandchildren Erin Demirjian, Jonna Hargreaves (Andrew), Luke King (Natalie), and Chad Glickstein (Melissa); as well as three great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services are Wed., Sept. 12, 2018 at the Mausoleum at Roosevelt Memorial Park, Trevose, PA at 1:00PM. The family will return to the home of Chad Glickstein. PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, Inc., Cherry Hill, NJ
