LAMUSTA, EDWARD ANTHONY, JR., - 41, of Ventnor City, Our Lord and Savior called our beloved Eddie to heaven to stand by his side on August 11th, 2018. Eddie was surrounded by family at ARMC after Liver and Kidney failure lead to his final chapter being written so early in this promising life. Eddie grew up in Ventnor attending Ventnor Public Schools and graduated ACHS. Eddie excelled in all sports he played including Football, Hockey, and Baseball, but he favored surfing and skateboarding which allowed him to express his artistic side. His hobbies were as peaceful and kind as Eddies soul, which included crabbing, playing guitar, listening to music or just grabbing a good book and reading it from cover to cover. Among those closest to Eddie knew he was a self-taught chef and could cook amazing dishes from simple memory. A true Renaissance Man, Eddie's passion and love was the way he expressed life through his stunning artwork. Eddie is preceded in death by his Father, Edward Lamusta Sr and his best friend and dog Foster. He is survived by his mother Kathy, sister Jenn and husband Doug Biagi, Lifelong friend Cathy Rizzo as well as his nephew Dougie, and Nieces Nicole and Jordan (Biagi) along with Bella, Michael, and many aunts/uncles and cousins. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated for Edward Anthony Lamusta Jr. 11:00am Thursday, August 23, 2018, at Holy Trinity Parish St. James Church, Portland and Atlantic Avenues in Ventnor City. Visitations will begin at 9:00 am at the Church. Our eternal thanks to staff at ARMC ICU, the Ventnor City Police and Fire Dept as well as Father Bob Matysik. In lieu of flowers please send donations to The local chapter of the Surfrider Foundation, the Humane Society of Atlantic County or the Atlantic County SPCA. Arrangements by the Gormley Funeral Home LLC, AC.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.