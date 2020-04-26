Lancaster, Nancy Jean, - 69 (nee Inman), of Somers Point NJ, and formerly of Linwood, NJ passed away peacefully on the early morning of Saturday, April 11th. Nancy was a beloved mother, grandmother, daughter and friend. She always had a smile on her face and would do about anything for anyone. Her heart was too good for this world. She always had something positive to say or a pin she just made for anyone whom she saw. Everyone who knew her said she was a beautiful and loving person. She is predeceased by her mother Mildred, father Ralph B. and brother Ralph E. She leaves behind a daughter, Traci Signer (Lancaster) and a grandson, Matthew Signer who will miss her greatly. Burial will be private and handled by Adams-Perfect Funeral Home in Northfield, NJ. A celebration of life will be announced in the future. The family asks that In lieu of flowers, a donation be made to the American Red Cross in her name as well as to hug to you. Prayers are always welcome.
