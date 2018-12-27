Lanckowski, John A, - 92, of North Cape May, passed away on Friday December 21, 2018 at his daughter's home. John was born in Philadelphia and has been a Cape May area resident since 1989. He formerly resided in South Philadelphia. John served his country in the US Navy during WW II and earned two Bronze Stars. He worked for 25 years as a maintenance supervisor at UPS in South Philadelphia. John was a member of the Town Bank Property Owners Association. He was a great handyman and could fix anything. He was an avid fisherman and loved his little piece of paradise by the Delaware Bay. John was preceded in death by his wife Lillian (2009). He is survived by two children John (Rose) Lanckowski of Audubon and LeeAnn (Albert) Genzano of Sicklerville. He also leaves a granddaughter Melanie Genzano. Services will be private. Contributions in his memory may be made to Lilo's Promise Animal Rescue, 23 Chippenham Dr., Voorhees Twp. NJ 08043. Condolences will be received at www.evoyfuneralhome.com.
