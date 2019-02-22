Lane, Frank, - 88, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 20. Frank was an avid sports fan and loved rooting for the Atlanta Braves. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Ann (Christie), four children, Karen (Kip) Petrunyak, Dianne (Bill) Schneider, Michael and Christine. He had four grandchildren who made him very proud, Ryan and Sarah Petrunyak and Rebecca and Laura Schneider. He is also survived by his sister Eileen Francione and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 23 from 9:00-11:00 am at The Church of St. Katharine Drexel, 6077 West Jersey Avenue in Egg Harbor Township, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Burial will be at the Atlantic County Veterans' Cemetery in Estell Manor. In lieu of flowers, donations in Frank's memory may be made to the John R. Elliott HERO Campaign. For condolences to the family please visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.