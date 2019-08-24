Lang, Carol Anne, - went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Bronx, NY she was the daughter of the late Henry and Anne (Draddy) Lang. Carol worked over 35 years at the Tropicana Casino eventually becoming a wardrobe supervisor designing many of the companies uniforms herself. Carol was a devote Catholic and a faithful member of Saint Bernadette's Church. She was also well known for being a huge fan of the Rolling Stones and the New York Giants. Carol will be missed and fondly remembered by her daughters; Faith (Daniel Lower) Brandt, Anne Marie Santini, grandchildren; Maryssa, Vinnie, Bailey, Hannah, Richard, brother; Robert Lang and a host of nieces and nephews. Carol was predeceased by her life partner Richard Santini. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Carol's Life Celebration Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at 11:00 am at St. Gianna Beretta Molla Parish, 1421 New Road, Northfield, NJ 08225. A viewing will be held on Monday, August 26, 2019, at Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home, 228 Infield Ave., Northfield, NJ from 2:00 pm-4:00 pm and 7:00pm-9:00 pm and on Tuesday at the church from 10:00 am until time of Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Gianna's's in Carol's memory. To leave condolences, pay respects or share a special memory of Carol please go to www.jeffriesandkeates.com. Arrangements entrusted to Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home 609-646-3400.
