Lang, III, Walter, - 32, of Mays Landing, sadly passed away August, 2018. Walt was born in Somers Point, NJ on July 26th, 1986. He was raised in Mays Landing, NJ. He graduated from Oakcrest High School in 2004. Walt enjoyed the outdoors, riding his quad, and fishing. Walt is survived by his loving parents; Walter Lang Jr. and Vicky Lang; his brother Danny of Los Angeles CA; his grandparents Arthur and Phyllis Stern, Lena Lang, and host of aunts, uncles and cousins. Walt is predeceased by his grandfather Walter Lang Sr. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are entrusted to and condolences may be sent to the family at: www.adams-perfect.com.
