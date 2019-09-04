Langdon, Harry S., - 79, of Chesilhurst, NJ and formerly of Egg Harbor City, passed away peacefully Sunday, September 1, 2019, at Samaritan Hospice in Voorhees, NJ. He was born in Phila.PA and went on to enlist in the U.S. Navy where he served from 1960-1964 on the USS Franklin D. Roosevelt. Harry was a painter by trade where he painted many homes in Hammonton and the surrounding areas. He worked for the Egg Harbor Yacht Company in Egg Harbor until they closed and later for Post Marine in Mays Landing until he retired at the age of 65. He is predeceased by his parents Fredrick and Lillian Langdon and several brothers and sisters. Harry is the beloved husband of JoAnn (nee Domenico) and father of Maria Stevens (Tyrone) of Mays Landing, NJ, JoAnn Hulme ( Joseph) of Chesilhurst, NJ and Barbara Johnston (William) of Mays Landing, NJ. Dear brother of Marie Black of Derby, KS. He is the loving grandfather of Ashley, Matthew, Aaron, Ethan, Abigail, Jared, Justin, Jolie, Jasmine and great grandfather of Sebastian. He was a loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to attend his visitation Saturday from 9:30-10: 30 am at the Marinella Funeral Home, 102 N. Third St. Hammonton, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish St. Joseph Church, 3rd & French Streets Hammonton. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the MD Anderson Cancer Center at the Cooper Foundation 3 Cooper Plaza Camden, NJ 08103. To Share condolences please visit www.marinellafuneralhome.com
