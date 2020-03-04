Lange, Dolores Mary (Sapp), - 84, of Westfield, MA passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at the Soldiers' Home in Holyoke. Dolores was born in Atlantic City, New Jersey daughter of the late Paul and Mabel (Stott) Sapp and after high school served in the United States Air Force. She was employed as a switchboard operator, and later worked in the business office at the Holyoke Soldiers' Home, retiring after 39 years. She enjoyed time spent camping with family and was most recently a member of Mountain View Baptist Church in Holyoke. Dolores is the widow of Robert A. Lange, who died in 2008. She is survived by a brother: Paul R. Sapp of Niceville, Florida; a sister, Ethel M. Davis of Egg Harbor Township, NJ; and several nieces and nephews including Jan McLean of Chicopee. She was predeceased by a sister Mary Hicks. A funeral service will be held Friday, March 6 at 11:00 am in the Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home, 2049 Northampton Street, Holyoke, followed by Committal with Military Honors in Forestdale Cemetery. Calling hours will be held Friday morning from 9:00 to 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, consider donations to the Holyoke Soldiers' Home Activity Fund, 110 Cherry Street, Holyoke, MA 01040.
