Langford, Mark F., - 67, of Cape May Court House, NJ, passed away at home surrounded by the loves of his lifehis wife, Leslie, his children Aryn and Zach, and his son in law, Wesley. This world has lost one of the nicest guys that ever lived. Mark left this world as peacefully and as gracefully as he traveled through it. He was a man who shared his smile, his work, his wine, and his family with anyone who walked through his door. Mark was born July 13th, 1951, in Atlantic City to Frederick and the late Janice (Wilson) Langford. He attended John F. Kennedy high school in Willingboro NJ and lived his adult life in Cape May Court House. Mark began his construction career building water slides all over the country including our own Wildwood slides. He later established his own construction company "Langford Building" that built and remodeled many homes, but his work went beyond paid jobs. Mark not only built a tree fort, a climbing wall, and additions for his own family, but he worked after work to build porches, decks, ramps, and rooms for friends who needed his expertise. Mark was a giver. He gave everything he had to the people around him and said very little about it. Mark loved sharing his gifts. He also loved the beach, surfing, and being with his wife and children. Mark is survived by his wife Leslie; his children: daughter Aryn Asher (Wesley) and son Zach Langford; father: Fred Langford; sisters: Lynn Langford (Tom), Lana O'Neil (Brian), Jill Hollenbach (Mike); uncle: Gus Langford; father in law: Wilbur Kistler (Carol); mother in law: Yvonne Kistler, and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at the Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House on Friday, January 11, 2019, at 2 pm. There will not be a visitation with the family before the service. The family will greet people at the reception following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that you make donations in Mark's name to either the Michael J. Fox Foundation, Grand Central Station, PO Box 4777, New York, NY 10163-4777 or Holy Redeemer Hospice of Cape May County, 1801 Route 9 North, Swainton, NJ 08210. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
