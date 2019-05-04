LANGRELL, EDWARD A., SR. , - 76, of Dennisville, died Thursday May 2, 2019 at Atlantic Care Mainland Division. Born in Somers Point, on June 12, 1942, he was the son of the late Thomas A. and Hazel Harris Langrell and the husband of Fran Alise Langrell. Edward was a devoted loving husband, father, grandparent and friend. He was a veteran of the US Navy, a long-time member of the Labor's Union 172 and South Millville Gunning Club, Belleplain VFW. He enjoyed spending time with his family, hunting, and everything outdoors. He is survived by his wife Fran, he was father and best friends to his sons Edward Langrell Jr. (Tammy) and Thomas, he was brother to Phyllis Thornton (Ronald), Carrie Lewis (Wayne), and Joanne Lambert (Bruce), grandfather of 5, Allison, Megan, Randy, Jarrett, Samantha, great grandfather to James Snyder (JR), uncle to many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Alvin Harris, Sr. (Evelyn). A celebration of Life will be held at the South Millville Gunning Club 750 Belleplain Rd. Belleplain on Tuesday May 7, 2019 at 2:00 PM. Memorial Donations may be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105. To email condolences and or tributes please visit www.hoffmanfuneralhomes.net
