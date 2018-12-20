Langston, Lamont " MOOCH", - was born in Camden, NJ on November 23, 1976. He attended the public school systems in Atlantic City. Lamont showed much favor for music, fashion and modeling, winning his niece Jade over 25 trophies. He also loved his sisters, brothers and family. Lamont was the type to tell it like it was and didn't care how you felt about it and then turn around and give you a big hug. He was lastly employed by Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida as a Greeter. He had a kind and giving heart and will be greatly missed by countless people. Lamont is survived by his loving mother Carol Langston, Tony Wright, LaShanda Langston, Kenneth Thompson ( Geniece), Kenneha Langston, William, Erica, Cierra, Lamont, Aliyah, Ebony, very special friends Donna Jesse Stroughter, Shawntell Smalls, MommaTene Long, Rasheed McKoy, all of Atlantic City, a special aunt Michele Roberts of Woodlynne, NJ, favorite niece Jade Langston of Atlantic City and grandparents Mary and Walter Seney of Suffolk, Virginia and a host of other family and friends.Lamont was preceded in death by his father Lamont Jones, grandparents Javous Langston and Daisy Jones. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 22, 2018 at 2PM, at Second Baptist Church 110 Rev Isaac Coles Plaza, Atlantic City, NJ; where family and friends may view at 1:00PM. Burial:Private. Professional service are by Serenity Funeral Home, LLC 414 South Main Street, Pleasantville, NJ 08232 (609)383-9994
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.