Lanzalone, Salvatore D, - 87, of Smithville, Lanzalone, Salvatore D., 87, of Smithville, NJ passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020. He was born and raised in Philadelphia, PA. Salvatore was an avid fisherman and golfer. He is preceded in death by his wife of 30 years, Dorothy and his brothers and sisters.Salvatore is survived by his wife, Violet; his sons, Salvatore and Charles (Lynda); his stepsons, Dominick (Barbara) and Frank; his step daughter, Rosanne (John); and his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Arrangement have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home of Galloway 609-641-0001. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association.

