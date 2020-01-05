LaPenta, Sue, - 89, Sue Parry LaPenta, of Galloway, NJ passed away January 1, 2020 at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Mainland Campus with her children by her side after a brief illness. Sue was born November 8, 1930, in Philadelphia, PA, the only child of William and Clara Parry. She is predeceased by her devoted husband of 67 years, Virgil. She is survived by her three adult children, William LaPenta, Guy (Kathy) LaPenta and Sue (Joe, deceased) Niedziejko, seven grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren, plus adult children John and Barbara (Beth, deceased) of her lifelong family friends, Jack (deceased) and Betty (deceased) McMichael. Sue was raised in Philly, attended then West Chester State Teachers College, where she met "Virg," and they married in 1950. Together they raised their children in Bucks, then Delaware, then Chester counties, Sue teaching elementary school intermittently, Virg teaching secondary full-time. They spent several memorable family summers in Sea Isle City. After retiring, they left West Chester to settle in Smithville in the late 80's, where they enjoyed their lengthy "second honeymoon," first operating the Artisan's Gallery shop in the village, then several years of a private garage sales/gift shop hobby for many community friends and neighbors. Sue lived a rich and fulfilling life. She touched and enriched the lives of numerous others during her many years with us all. Her very personal social style, wit, and positive attitude made her the unassuming, unintentional center of most gatherings or conversations. She was loved by many good friends who will miss her dearly. Sue's commitment to learning, improving life and health, moved her to donate her body, as did Virgil, to the Rutgers University Robert Wood Johnson Medical School. Her family is planning a memorial celebration of Sue's life in the near future.
To plant a tree in memory of Sue LaPenta as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
