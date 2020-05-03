Laptonak, Doris Eugenie Van Sant, - 97, of Absecon, passed away April 25, 2020. It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our dearest mother, beloved grandmother, and adored great-grandmother. Doris was born in Philadelphia, PA, to Leah Eugenie (Schneider) and Willard Francis Van Sant on September 9, 1922. She met the love of her life, Paul Laptonak, when she was 17, just prior to WWII. While he was deployed overseas, Doris awaited his return. They married upon his homecoming in September of 1945. Doris and Paul raised their family in Phila. As a widow, she moved to Absecon and became a member of the United Methodist Church at Absecon, the Bible Study GirlFriends, and the Absecon Lions Club. Doris is predeceased by her husband, and their son, Ron; parents; and her sisters, Ruth and LaVerne. She is survived by her daughter, Jean, grandson Brian, granddaughter Melissa (Alex,) and their children Leah and Jonah. Doris had a smile for everyone, a heart of gold, and a loving nature. She was the "life of the party" and a friend to all. Services are private with Parsels Funeral Home, Absecon. A public memorial service will be announced at a later date. For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com.

