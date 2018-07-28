Larcombe, Ruth M., - 92, of Cape May Court House, and North Wildwood,NJ. Passed away Thursday, July 26, 2018, with her family by her side, after a long fight with ALZHEIMER'S. She is survived by her son, Walter Larcombe ( Suzanne ) and John Larcombe ( Therese) , also all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Ruth was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Walter J. Larcombe, Sr., her father, John A. Carlson, her mother, Pauline Carlson ( nee Payne ), her sister, Martha Harkins, her brothers, John Carlson, Curtis Carlson, George Carlson, and Albert Carlson. She was born and raised in North Wildwood. Graduated from Wildwood High School. Worked for the Marine National Bank. She was a stay at home Mom who raised her sons, and enjoyed cooking and baking. Later in life she joined the North Wildwood Rescue Squad as an E.M.T. and rose through the ranks of Lieutenant , Captian and Chief which she retired from in 1985. Services will be held on Tuesday, July 31, 2018, at 11 am at the Ingersoll Greenwood Funeral Home, 1201 Central Ave., North Wildwood, NJ , where friends may call from 9 am to 10:45 am. Burial will be at the Cape May County Veterans Cemetery, Cape May Court House, NJ. Condolences can be made at ingersollgreenwoodfh.com
