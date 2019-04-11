Lare, Clark John, Sr., "Sparky", - 81, of Cape May Court House, passed away peacefully on Monday April 8, 2019. Clark, the son of Clark A. Lare and Martha Lare, was born on November 11, 1937 in Philadelphia, PA. After graduating from Roxborough High School, Clark joined the Philadelphia Police Department. Later, Clark served in the U.S. Army and was stationed at Ft. Bliss, El Paso, TX where his eldest son was born. Clark had spent many summers at the Jersey shore with his parents in their home in Villas, NJ before he married and moved to Cape May in the early 1960s. Clark owned a furniture store and subsequently stayed in sales for most of his life. Clark was a proud veteran that loved his country. He was a life member of the NRA, a former member of the Lower Township Rotary, and longtime youth sports coach for Lower Township. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and taking trips in the U.S. and abroad with his wife, Jayne, of 29 years. He loved his family and his dogs. Clark is survived by his wife Jayne and 4 children: Clark Jr (Jodi), Mark, Kevin (Annette), and Jennifer; his step-sons: Pete Ault (Bonnie) and Matt Ault (Tammy); his grandchildren: Lindsay Lare, Kevin "Luke" Lare, Clark John "Jack" Lare III, Sasha Lare, Carli E. Clark, Dustin Clark, William Ault, and Kaitlyn Ault. A memorial service will be held TODAY at the Seashore Community Church of the Nazarene at 1 pm on Thursday, April 11th, located at 446 Seashore Road Erma, NJ. All are welcome to a fellowship gathering at the church after the service. Contributions in Clark's honor may be made to Greyhound Friends of New Jersey PO Box 4416 Cherry Hill, NJ 08034-0669. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.