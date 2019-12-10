Larkin, Regina D., - 98, of Sea Isle City, NJ passed away December 7, 2019. She was born in Philadelphia to the late Henry and Helen Bender and graduated Hallahan High School in 1938. She began to raise her family with her beloved husband, Dr. Joseph Larkin, M.D. before moving to Sea Isle permanently in the early 1970's. She is predeceased by her husband, daughter Maureen Hogan, and son John Neumann Larkin. Regina is survived by her children: Joseph (Patricia), Kathleen (Joseph) Smith, Kevin (Lori), Mary Beth (Jack) Brown, Eileen (Ray) Lambert, Michael (Kathy), Sean (Beverly), Timothy (Tish), Terrance (Lori), Jeanmarie (Dennis) Flanagan, Myles (Mary Ellen), and Monica (Derrick) Doherty; as well as 42 grandchildren and 41 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be Thursday, December 12, 2019, at St. Joseph Church, 4308 Landis Ave., Sea Isle City, NJ 08243. Visitation will be from 9 to 10:45, Mass will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Cape May County Veterans Cemetery. Donations may be made in Regina's name to Villa Raffaella Assisted Living, 917 S. Main St. Pleasantville, NJ 08232. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

