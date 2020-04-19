Larkins, Lenore Elizabeth , - 88, of Galloway, our loving matriarch was born on November 8th, 1931, departing her earthly body on April 15, 2020. She was born to the late Lillian I. Bumpers and Edwin D. Jones in Durham, North Carolina and came to Atlantic City, NJ as an infant. She attended Atlantic City Public Schools as a child and Cortez Peters Business School in Baltimore, MD as a young adult. Lenore loved and understood the value of family, she also loved her friends and sisters in love, Clotille Johnson, Betty Freeman, Betty Pinkett, Delores Ford, Marcia Braithwaite, Doris Collins and Celestine Marshal, just to name a few. Lenore leaves behind, her 2 children: Deborah Turner (Gil) and Lee Larkins-Still (Curt), her special friend John King. Her loving siblings: Warren E Jones and Betty-Ann Jones Croskey (Michael). 6 grandchildren: Devon, Camren, Mya, Jaden, Kiana and Arianna. 1 nephew, Charles and 1 niece, Tahnee, 1 great niece, Aria Elizabeth and 2 great nephews, Kadafi Jr. and Caleb; 1st cousins: Fonza Bass, Lonzell Bass, Pam Stanford, Deborah Epps, Leon W. Mathews, Marlene Watts and a host of loving family & friends. Arrangements are private for immediate family only, due to the Covid-19. Parsels Funeral Home, Absecon is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Lenore Larkins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries