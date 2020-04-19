Larkins, Lenore Elizabeth , - 88, of Galloway, our loving matriarch was born on November 8th, 1931, departing her earthly body on April 15, 2020. She was born to the late Lillian I. Bumpers and Edwin D. Jones in Durham, North Carolina and came to Atlantic City, NJ as an infant. She attended Atlantic City Public Schools as a child and Cortez Peters Business School in Baltimore, MD as a young adult. Lenore loved and understood the value of family, she also loved her friends and sisters in love, Clotille Johnson, Betty Freeman, Betty Pinkett, Delores Ford, Marcia Braithwaite, Doris Collins and Celestine Marshal, just to name a few. Lenore leaves behind, her 2 children: Deborah Turner (Gil) and Lee Larkins-Still (Curt), her special friend John King. Her loving siblings: Warren E Jones and Betty-Ann Jones Croskey (Michael). 6 grandchildren: Devon, Camren, Mya, Jaden, Kiana and Arianna. 1 nephew, Charles and 1 niece, Tahnee, 1 great niece, Aria Elizabeth and 2 great nephews, Kadafi Jr. and Caleb; 1st cousins: Fonza Bass, Lonzell Bass, Pam Stanford, Deborah Epps, Leon W. Mathews, Marlene Watts and a host of loving family & friends. Arrangements are private for immediate family only, due to the Covid-19. Parsels Funeral Home, Absecon is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com.
Most Popular
-
Following complaints from residents and contractors, construction has stopped in N.J.
-
Body of male senior citizen discovered in Vineland Walmart parking lot
-
Wildwood Catholic, St. Joseph of Hammonton among local Catholic schools closing for good
-
Atlantic City, Pleasantville men charged with violating COVID-19 mandate
-
Ventnor man possibly saves the life of an elderly man a day before Easter in the city
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
sponsored promotion
Support Open Local Businesses
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
Overwhelmed with debt? Free yourself from debt and get a fresh start on life! We are a debt …
A+ Mission A Landscaping Yard Cleanup, Trimming, Mulch, Cuts, Thatching, Aeration, Seeding, …
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.