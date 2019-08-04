Larned, Amy Lynn, - 34, of Mays Landing, passed away suddenly on Thursday, July 25, 2019. Amy was born on October 20, 1984 in Atlantic City. Amy was a beautiful, loving person, caring for everyone around her. She loved going out with her friends when she wasn't working. She loved walking with her 4-legged friend / baby girl Molly. Amy will be greatly missed by her mother, Diana Blansett (William Montag) of Galloway; Stepfather, Jerry Blansett of Smithville; her closest friends, Dawson's Creeks Jebbert Rehmann of Philadelphia, Melisa Correa of New York and Valerie McFarland of EHT. Amy worked at ACME Markets, Boardwalk Bank / Cape Bank, The Current Newspaper and at the Atlantic City Rescue Mission. Amy was smart, intelligent and great in her field of accountant work. She is predeceased by her maternal grandfather, Norman F. Larned, Jr., her uncle Norman Larned III., her aunt Carole Larned, and her cousin John Orlando, Jr. She is survived by her maternal grandmother, Diane Larned (Lutz) of Mays Landing; step-sisters, Nadia Brozowski (Joe) of Mountain Top, PA. and Mia Blansett of Voorhees; cousins, Jenn Orlando of Hammonton, Jill Orlando of Bridgeton, Richard Romesburg (Charlie) of Maine and Amanda Study (Romesburg) of Maine. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Amy's memory to the Atlantic City Rescue Mission www.acrescuemission.org. Thank you to the Gift of Life Program. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be sent to the family at www.adams-perfect.com
