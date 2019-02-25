Larned, Norman F, jr, - 83, of Mays Landing, Norman F. Larned Jr. Passed away on February 19, 2019 after a lengthy illness. He was Born May 5, 1935 in Linwood, NJ. Norman served in the United States Army from 1954 through 1957 in Germany. Norman worked several jobs, Ole Hanson's, Lenox China, Armored Car Security at First National Bank of EHT, Contract work at Nafec in Pomona, and retired from Security at Hilton Hotel and Casino. Norman was part time care giver to his wife for many years after her stroke in 2005, he devoted his time caring for her. He liked to spend time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren when he could. He loved nature and animals and calming things. He is predeceased by his parents: father Norman F. Sr, mother Elizabeth Fairbrothers,son, Norman F. III, daughter Carole Larned, grandson John Orlando Jr., brothers, Jimmy, Russell, Louis and Walt. Survived by his loving wife Diane S. Lutz of 59 years: daughters, Diana Blansett and Sharon Orlando; brothers, David and Ralph, sisters, Linda, Betty, Mary and Marilyn. Norman is also survived by 5 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews and family members. Burial will be private. Condolences can be directed to Adams Perfect in Northfield at www.adams- perfect.com. We want to thank the many people at Holy Redeemer Hospice department for their help and assistance with our loved one. Donations are greatly appreciated in Norman Larneds' name to Holy Redeemer Hospice of Atlantic County.
