LaROCCA, RICHARD P., - 60, of Egg Harbor Township, known to his friends and family as "Ricky", passed away suddenly on Monday, July 16, 2018. Ricky was born in Atlantic City and raised in the Duck Town neighborhood. His love and compassion for reptiles and all kinds of animals started at a young age and continued throughout his adult life. His pet rats were his babies. Ricky is predeceased by his father, Philip "Mousie" LaRocca. He is survived by his mother Jeanette Marshall-Minio, his sisters; Linda (Joseph) Cerminara, Janice (Michael) Menei and Angelina LaRocca and his step brothers; Michael and Loren Weaver. Ricky also leaves behind his longtime companion Sandra Spalding and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated for Ricky LaRocca at 11:00am Monday, July 23, 2018 at St. Michaels Church 10 North Mississippi Avenue in Atlantic City. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his memorial from 10:00am until Mass at 11:00am in the Church. The Rite of Committal will be offered at Holy Cross Cemetery Route 40 in Mays Landing. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to: South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter, 244 No. Delsea Drive, Vineland, NJ 08360 or on line at: http://southjerseyregionalanimalshelter.org/donate/imo/. Arrangements by the Gormley Funeral Home LLC, AC.
