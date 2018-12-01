Larro, Marie B., "Mae", (nee Evangelist), - 91, of Egg Harbor City, formerly a long-time resident of Egg Harbor City, NJ, passed away on Nov. 27, 2018 at the age 91 years. Devoted wife of the late Daniel W. Larro who predeceased her in 1996. Beloved mother of Dan Larro (daughter-in-law Angela); loving grandmother of David Larro, and Deana Larro; dear sister of Joseph Evangelist, Emma Chiappini (the late Bill) of Egg Harbor City, and the late Charles Evangelist (sister-in-law Betty of Egg Harbor City). She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Mae was a long-time parishioner of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish/St. Nicholas Church, where she was a member of their comforting committee. She worked as a seamstress for many years at Louis Cantor and Sons Coat Co. of Egg Harbor City. She enjoyed traveling and has visited Europe on several occasions. Viewing will be Monday, Dec. 3rd, 9:30 AM 10:30 AM at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish/St. Nicholas Church, 525 St. Louis Ave., Egg Harbor City, NJ 08215, where a Catholic service will begin at 10:30 AM. Interment will follow at the Atlantic County Veteran's Cemetery, Estell Manor, NJ. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory would be appreciated to the Deborah Heart and Lung Center 200 Trenton Rd., Browns Mills, NJ 08015. Arr by Earle Funeral Home, Blackwood. Condolences may be shared at www.earlefuneralhome.com
