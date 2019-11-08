Larsen, Leif Aleutian, - Newborn, of Sea Isle City, & Skagway Alaska departed this earth on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, due to a premature birth in Seattle Washington leaving behind his loving parents Brian and Jen Larsen along with his 19-month-old sister Melody Joy. He is also survived by paternal grandparents, Keith & Jeanie Larsen of SICNJ, maternal grandmother Nancy Huserek of Hammonton NJ and the late John Huserek; Cristine and John Chickadel and their three sons of Ventnor NJ, Melissa Larsen of Lake Worth Florida, Andrew & Danielle Larsen and their three children Amelia, Wolfe & Willow of Ocean View NJ; Maureen Larsen of SIC; Darren & Greta Bates their 5 children Jed, Jeshua, Edom, Josiah, Beth of San Antonio Texas; John & Jen Bates of Vineland NJ as well as many aunts, uncles cousins and friends spanning from the East to West Coast. Our precious baby boy Leif's short time with us delivered an unconditional love to his family that will never be forgotten. His brief visit on earth was filled with energy and fight to live giving his all. His beautiful soul will never be forgotten and will always be a part of his family. A memorial service for Leif will take place on Monday, Nov. 11 starting at 3 PM at the United Methodist Church on JFK Blvd in Sea Isle City. In lieu of flowers, the family request contributions be made to the Leif Aleutian Larsen Family Fund located at the First Bank of Sea Isle City on 43rd & Landis Ave. Sea Isle City NJ 08243.
Most Popular
-
Discount department store moving into former Hamilton Mall anchor
-
Election results from around South Jersey
-
Ocean Casino will be in Atlantic City for a 'long time'
-
Pleasantville football wins first division title in 43 years
-
Middle moves to keep Confederate flags, Trump merchandise out of Harvest Fest
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
PLAN A CRUISE MONTH IN OCT. 2019! Now is the time to deposit next years cruise! Best Selecti…
House Cleanouts 609-652-9555 Junk Removal Service Attics-Garages-Furn. Removal Estate Liquid…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.