Larsen, Leif Aleutian, - Newborn, of Sea Isle City, & Skagway Alaska departed this earth on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, due to a premature birth in Seattle Washington leaving behind his loving parents Brian and Jen Larsen along with his 19-month-old sister Melody Joy. He is also survived by paternal grandparents, Keith & Jeanie Larsen of SICNJ, maternal grandmother Nancy Huserek of Hammonton NJ and the late John Huserek; Cristine and John Chickadel and their three sons of Ventnor NJ, Melissa Larsen of Lake Worth Florida, Andrew & Danielle Larsen and their three children Amelia, Wolfe & Willow of Ocean View NJ; Maureen Larsen of SIC; Darren & Greta Bates their 5 children Jed, Jeshua, Edom, Josiah, Beth of San Antonio Texas; John & Jen Bates of Vineland NJ as well as many aunts, uncles cousins and friends spanning from the East to West Coast. Our precious baby boy Leif's short time with us delivered an unconditional love to his family that will never be forgotten. His brief visit on earth was filled with energy and fight to live giving his all. His beautiful soul will never be forgotten and will always be a part of his family. A memorial service for Leif will take place on Monday, Nov. 11 starting at 3 PM at the United Methodist Church on JFK Blvd in Sea Isle City. In lieu of flowers, the family request contributions be made to the Leif Aleutian Larsen Family Fund located at the First Bank of Sea Isle City on 43rd & Landis Ave. Sea Isle City NJ 08243.

