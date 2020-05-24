LaSassa, Dominic (Jungie), - 78, of Atlantic City, was born on 12-14-1941 in Hammonton, and passed peacefully on 5- 21-2020 with loved ones by his side. Dominic/Jungie had a zest for life like no other - he definitely did it 'his' way. He worked hard and played harder. He was a joy to be around, always a smile on his face with a chuckle in his belly. Dominic/Jungie loved his life and home on the water in AC, and had a deep love for his family and friends, as they did for him. He enjoyed listening to music, watching sports and playing golf. As soon as we are permitted to gather, there will be a memorial service and celebration of his life. In the meanwhile, please send donations in memory of him to Samaritan H & H, Attn: Development Office/LaSassa, 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053. They did such a wonderful job making him and us comfortable.
