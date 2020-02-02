Lascheid, Vincent, - 27, of Ventnor, Vincent Richard Lascheid, returned to the light on January 24, 2020. Also known as Vincenzo, or "Zio" to his young nephews, Vincent was a great man who left this earth at such a young age. He grew up on Absecon Island in Ventnor City, spending most of his early days on the beach boogie boarding, surfing, skimboarding, and swimming in the ocean.He had a passion for music and loved playing his guitar. He was a very talented artist, self taught guitar player, an amazing painter, and had a natural talent for all of the creative arts. Vincent was very proud of his Italian, Irish, and Alsation heritage, and demonstrated this in his passion for food and cooking. He was kind, loving, gentle, and very empathic with others. He loved spending time with his nephews Leonardo and Romeo. He is survived by his parents Richard and Maria, his sisters Angela and Christina, and his dog Chloe. A celebration to honor his life will be held on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Wimberg Funeral Home, 7300 Ventnor Ave, Ventnor, NJ at 11am. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Hansen Foundation https://hansenfoundationnj.org/vincentlascheid

