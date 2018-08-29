Lashley, Claudia May, - 61, of Pleasantville, entered into rest on Saturday August 25, 2018. Born in Somers Point, NJ she was the daughter of the late Eugene C. and Beatrice (Sapp) Lashley. Claudia is an honorably discharged veteran of the U.S. Army. She received an Associates in Applied Science Degree in accounting from Burlington County Community College. She worked in her accounting field for various casinos in Atlantic City including the Trump Plaza Hotel & Casino, Trump Marina Hotel & Casino, Resorts International, Inc., and the Atlantic Club. Claudia enjoyed reading science fiction novels, movies and music. She loved to drive, traveling all around especially to Colorado. She was a huge animal lover and fearless woman in every sense of the word. Claudia will be missed and fondly remembered by her loving sister; Jean M. Lashley and a brother-in-law; Charles A. Cramer. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her sisters; Janet D. Cramer and Beatrice L. Cramer. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Claudia's Life Celebration Memorial Service on Friday August 31, 2018 at 7:00pm at Jeffries & Keates Funeral Home, 228 Infield Ave., Northfield, NJ 08225. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 6:00pm until time of services. To pay respects, leave condolences or share your fondest memory of Claudia please visit www.jeffriesandkeates.com . Services have been entrusted to Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home, 609-646-3400.
