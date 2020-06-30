Lashley, Donald L., - 71, of Cape May Court House, NJ, passed away June 26, 2020. He was born to the late Benjamin and Edith Lashley and is a lifelong resident of Cape May County. Donald was co-owner and operator of Novasack Turf Farms in South Seaville and enjoyed attending NASCAR events. He is predeceased by his wife Kathleen and his son Donald Lashley. Donald is survived by his daughter Patricia Lashley; sisters Jane and Sandra; and granddaughter Savannah Lashley. Funeral services will be Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Calvary Baptist Church, 2373 Route 9, Ocean View, NJ 08230. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Graveside service will follow at 11 a.m. at Calvary Baptist Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Donald's name to the American Cancer Society. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
