Laurence, Ellen, - 74, of Villas, passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019. She attended St. Gabriel Elementary School and St. Maria Goretti High School before becoming a Teachers Aid for the Appletree Pre-school in Middle Township and a Teachers Aide for MASK, and also Middle Township after school care where she was known as "Miss Ellen". She was a member of St. John Neumann Parish/St John of God Church. Ellen is predeceased by her parents John and Teresa Laurence and brother Joseph (Jackie- dececased) Laurence and is survived by her son Scott (Lisa) Foster and daughters Karen Pfaff and Jeanann (Dave) Louderback, ten grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren, her brother John and sisters Patricia (Hanabal - deceased) Marclongo, Teresa (Mike deceased) Dougherty and Irene Laurence. Funeral service will be held on Saturday October 19, at 2:30pm at Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Rd., North Cape May, NJ and friends may call from 1:30 to 2:30pm. Interment will be private. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
