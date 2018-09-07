Laurent-Dorisme, Marie Claire , - of Pleasantville, was born in Haiti on August 12, 1960. Claire traveled to the USA back in 1990, she then spent 30 years in New Jersey. She started as a room attendant then finished her days as a private caregiver. Due to her complicated situation she was not able to go back to her home country leaving behind many close friends and relatives. She married Jean Monarque Laurent and gave birth to five children. She was lucky enough to have and hold three grandchildren. Most of all, God has finally rewarded her for all the good she had done for others. She brightened up many lives not just within the family but everywhere she happened to be. MOTHER YOU LEFT US BEAUTIFUL MEMORIES, YOUR LOVE IS STILL OUR GUIDE, ALTHOUGH WE CANNOT SEE YOU, YOU ARE ALWAYS BY OUR SIDE. She is survived by her parents Jean Paul and Deriela Dorisme, 5 children Jean Jacques, Isedith, Maugline, Sophia and Master. Services Saturday September 8, 2018 Our Lady Of Perpetual Help 146 South Pitney Road, Galloway, NJ. Viewing 9a-11a, Service 11am. Interment at Mt. Calvary Cemetery Blackhorse Pike, Egg Harbor Township, NJ. Professional services entrusted to Serenity FuneralHome 414 South Main Street, Pleasantville, NJ 08232 (609)383-9994
