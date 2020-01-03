Laurenzi, Rita, - 92, of Brigantine, NJ went home to be with the Lord unexpectedly, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Philadelphia, PA she was the daughter of the late Nicholas and Grace "Rose" (Intile) Staffieri. She was the devoted wife of the late Armand "Frank" Laurenzi who passed away March 22, 2010. Rita was an entrepreneur and business owner, operating the Linen Lady in Brigantine for over 15 years. On top of running a business, she also was a homemaker working hard every day to provide a warm loving environment for her children and husband. She was well known for her love of bingo, fishing, reading, cooking and loving Donald Trump. Rita especially loved and lived for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Rita embodied the wonderful traits of generosity, love, tenderness, patience, and she was downright adorable and amazing. She will be missed and fondly remembered by her children; Ellen Corapi, Robert Laurenzi, Deborah Laurenzi, grandchildren; Natalie, Bobby, Jessica, Rebecca, Alexandra, Nicholas, great-grandchildren; Victoria "Tori" Rose, Alana, Bobby, Brother; Albert (Josephine) Staffieri and a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband she was predeceased by a brother Domenic "Nino" Staffieri and her beloved dog GiGi. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Rita's Life Celebration Catholic Service on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 10:30 am at Keates-Plum Funeral Home, 3112 Brigantine Ave., Brigantine, NJ 08203. A viewing will be held at Keates-Plum from 9:30 am until time of service. Final entombment and farewell will be at Holy Cross Cemetery in Mays Landing, NJ. Flowers are appreciated but donations may be made in Rita's memory to St Jude at www.Stjude.org. To leave condolences, pay respects or share a special memory of Rita please go to www.keatesplum.com. Arrangements entrusted to Keates-Plum Funeral Home 609-266-3481.
