Laurito, Brian John, - 63, of Devonshire , (Mullica Twp) passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family, on April 10, 2019, at sunrise overlooking the A.C skyline. Brian was born in Philadelphia PA, but grew up in Maple Shade NJ. He was a gifted artist and very proud that he had designed and casted jewelry. He moved to the Atlantic City area and worked on the Claridge and various casinos in the convention serv. dept. and convention centers. Brian was a proud member of IUPAT DC 711, Painters Local 277 as a decorator, also serving as a shop steward. He will be remembered for his love of all things viking, his strength and sense of humor. He is survived by his wife Leslie (Riley), children Brian C. Alissa G, and Shaun W. Also survived by sister Gale Gordon-Brein and husband Frits, 2 nieces and 1 nephew, and his beloved grandchildren, Juniper and Henry. Services are private. Please remember Brian by donating to the American Kidney Fund (Kidneyfund.org) in his memory. Online condolences can be sent to saracenofuneralhome.com
