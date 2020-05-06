Law, Patricia Forrest, - of Somers Point, passed away at Shore Memorial Hospital at 11:37AM Friday, May 1, 2020 after a long and difficult illness. Patti was born August 12, 1936 in Atlantic City, NJ. She lived on Vendome Ave. in Margate, NJ. At 15 years old her family moved to Pomona, NJ. She graduated from Pleasantville High School in June 1954. Patti furthered her education by attending Grace Downs Academy, NYC, NY, and graduated in 1955. Patti married Charles (Chuck) Law Feb. 13, 1958 at City Hall in Norfolk, Va. Feb. 18, 1958 Patti and Chuck were transferred by the Navy to Villefrancke s/mer France. They resided in France until March 1961. Upon returning to the US they lived in Norfolk, Va. Until Aug. 1963. They then resided in Ocean City, NJ, until 1968. Patti's husband finished his Navy career in July 1978 while being stationed in Norfolk, Va. 1979 the family returned to NJ and resided in Somers Point until the time of her death. Patti is survived by her husband Charles, a daughter Susan Johnston of Northfield, a son Chuck (Jack) of Linwood, and a granddaughter, Stephanie Metz of Baltimore, MD. Services will be held privately. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com.

