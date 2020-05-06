Law, Patricia Forrest, - of Somers Point, passed away at Shore Memorial Hospital at 11:37AM Friday, May 1, 2020 after a long and difficult illness. Patti was born August 12, 1936 in Atlantic City, NJ. She lived on Vendome Ave. in Margate, NJ. At 15 years old her family moved to Pomona, NJ. She graduated from Pleasantville High School in June 1954. Patti furthered her education by attending Grace Downs Academy, NYC, NY, and graduated in 1955. Patti married Charles (Chuck) Law Feb. 13, 1958 at City Hall in Norfolk, Va. Feb. 18, 1958 Patti and Chuck were transferred by the Navy to Villefrancke s/mer France. They resided in France until March 1961. Upon returning to the US they lived in Norfolk, Va. Until Aug. 1963. They then resided in Ocean City, NJ, until 1968. Patti's husband finished his Navy career in July 1978 while being stationed in Norfolk, Va. 1979 the family returned to NJ and resided in Somers Point until the time of her death. Patti is survived by her husband Charles, a daughter Susan Johnston of Northfield, a son Chuck (Jack) of Linwood, and a granddaughter, Stephanie Metz of Baltimore, MD. Services will be held privately. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com.
Breaking
To plant a tree in memory of Patricia Law as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Most Popular
-
Hammonton center has outsized COVID-19 infections; state can't say why
-
MGM Resorts shakeup brings new president and CFO to Borgata
-
AtlantiCare, Atlantic City casinos partner for safe reopening strategy
-
'We can’t guarantee that he’ll make it': Mother of South Jersey prison inmate calls for his release amid COVID-19
-
Hammonton center struggles with COVID-19 as virus explodes in long-term care
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
sponsored promotion
Support Open Local Businesses
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
STEP REPAIRS Brick, Concrete, Repointing. Pavers & Chimney. Insured & Licensed 609-2…
A+ Handy People Free Estimates On the job 20 yrs. + Ceramic Tile Walls And Floors Trim Work …
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.