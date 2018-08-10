Law-Wadaga, Rosaleen Patricia (Gribbon), - 82, of Cape May Court House, New Jersey passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 5, 2018. Born the daughter of the late John and Annie Gribbon, on June 23, 1936, Rose grew up in Kearny, NJ with her two loving brothers Jack and Joseph, who pre-deceased her. Rose had a long career in education after graduating New Jersey City University with a teaching degree. Rose first married John J. Law and gave the gift of her three children to the world: John M. Law, Patricia Curcuru (Pio) and Kathleen Weatherby (Drew). Rose lived in Livingston, Avalon, and Cape May Court House, NJ. She shared the last 35 years with her best friend and husband John F. Wadaga. In addition to her spouse, her children and their spouses, Rose leaves behind her dear sister-in-law Shelia Gribbon as well as her beloved grandchildren: Michael (Christine), Katlyn, Andrew, Thomas, and Delia Rose; and great-grandchild Loralie. A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will be Tuesday, August 14, 2018, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady Of The Angels Church, 35 East Mechanic St., Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. In lieu of flowers, at Rose's request, donations may be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital and/or Amnesty International. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
