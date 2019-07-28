Lawrence, Doris J, - 89, of Somers Point, was a retired Customers Service Representative from PNC Bank, Pa. Doris was preceded in death by her husband of 56 Years. She is survived by three sons Glenn C. (Wife Vicki), Craig H, Henry C, Jr. (Wife) Lorraine). She is also survived by 8 Grandchildren, and 3 Great Grandchildren. A small family graveside service will be held at the Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery, Estell Manor, NJ on Tuesday July 30, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect@comcast.net
