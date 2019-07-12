Lawrence, Frances, - 77, of Atlantic City, NJ was born on August 5, 1941, in Atlantic City, New Jersey. She departed this life peacefully on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Throughout her final days, she was surrounded by her loving family. She is predeceased by her parents Cedric and Bernice Payden, her father Thomas Lawrence Sr. and her brother Thomas Lawrence Jr. Frances graduated from Atlantic City High School Class of 1959. She continued her education at Atlantic Community College and Stockton State College. During her working years, Frances was employed at various local black-owned bars, NAFAC, the Sands Casino, Pygatt Insurance and the Atlantic County Prosecutors Office as an investigator. Frances was a lover of life. She loved reading, especially her Bible, watching jeopardy, and doing crossword puzzles. Frances loved to dance; she was truly the life of the party. Frances leaves to cherish her fond memories, her one and only daughter, Yolanda Doster; brother, Raymond Lawrence; granddaughters, Bianca Dozier (Itean); Brittany and Erin Doster; aunt, Elaine Johnson; sister/cousin, Lavinia Jenkins; son-in-law Aaron Doster; four great-grandchildren Levi, Logan, Leah and Lennox and a host of relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, July 14, 2019, at 3:00 PM, at Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, 1650 New Road Northfield, New Jersey 08225.
