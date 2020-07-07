Lawson, Stanley, - 89, of Atlantic City, Dr. Stanley John Lawson passed away peacefully in his home on May 23rd, 2020. Dr. Lawson was born on May 17th, 1931 to Cecil and Mabel Lawson and grew up on the shore of White House in Montego Bay, Jamaica. As a son of a fisherman, he was able to overcome immense odds by knowing the tool to succeed for him was through education. He first attended The Montego Bay Primary School and went onto higher education at Cornwall College. At this time, he started as a reporter for the Gleaner's Western Bureau in Montego Bay. Later he was assigned to Montego Bay's first mayor as a personal assistant. After moving to the United States in 1960, he received his degree in Business Administration from the Washington Business Institute. He then attended New York University Graduate School of Arts and Sciences, where he received his Master's in Economics, and later his Ph.D. Dr. Lawson retired as a professor at St. John's University in New York in 2010. Even though he found success in The United States of America, he never forgot his homeland. He has helped his family members, as well as friends, find a brighter future for themselves. He traveled the world and influenced a broad range of people and still managed to get in a game of tennis. Dr. Lawson will be missed by his friends and family. He leaves to mourn his passing, his wife Xin Lawson, two sons; Christopher Stanley Lawson and Leonardo Stanley Lawson, two grandchildren, two brothers; Barry Lawson and Mickey Lawson, two sisters; Phyllis Lawson and Judith Lawson, and a host of many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

