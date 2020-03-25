Lawton, Margaret, - 94, of South Dennis, NJ passed away March 22, 2020. She was born in Jersey City, NJ to the late August and Margaret Horan Froschauer. She was a resident of Cape May County for 30+ years. Margaret was predeceased by her husband (Richard 'Dick' Lawton). Margaret is survived by Martha Lawton, her stepdaughter of Milford, PA and her Dachshund, "Gus". Margaret was a public school teacher in NJ for 35 years, 30 years she spent employed by the Princeton Regional Schools. She graduated from the Art School of Pratt Institute, Rutgers, and Columbia University; and studied at Trenton University and ACCC in Cape May Court House. Mrs. Lawton was a member of St. Elizabeth's and St. Casimir's Roman Catholic Churches, Retired Teachers of Cape May County, Senior Citizens Association of Dennis Township, and life member of the NEA and the NJEA. Margaret was loved and cherished by many. Her very close friend, Jennifer Librizzi, as well as all her very helpful neighbors and friends will miss her very much. Due to the circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, burial and services at Cape May County Veterans Cemetery are private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Margaret's memory can be sent to the Animal Outreach of CMC, 600 Park Blvd., West Cape May, NJ 08204. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Most Popular
-
Governor vows action to enforce N.J. stay-at-home order
-
Borgata dealer tests positive for COVID-19
-
Two workers at Inspira Medical Center Vineland test positive for COVID-19
-
Murphy orders residents to stay home, closes more businesses
-
LIVE UPDATES: Cape confirms first case of COVID-19, Atlantic County has 3
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
FRESHCRETE MASONRY Driveway, sidewalks, footings, foundations, stucco, dryvit. Free est. (60…
Harry Davidson Plumbing, Since 1919 Our Customers recommend us to their friends. Sewer and d…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.