Lawton, Margaret, - 94, of South Dennis, NJ passed away March 22, 2020. She was born in Jersey City, NJ to the late August and Margaret Horan Froschauer. She was a resident of Cape May County for 30+ years. Margaret was predeceased by her husband (Richard 'Dick' Lawton). Margaret is survived by Martha Lawton, her stepdaughter of Milford, PA and her Dachshund, "Gus". Margaret was a public school teacher in NJ for 35 years, 30 years she spent employed by the Princeton Regional Schools. She graduated from the Art School of Pratt Institute, Rutgers, and Columbia University; and studied at Trenton University and ACCC in Cape May Court House. Mrs. Lawton was a member of St. Elizabeth's and St. Casimir's Roman Catholic Churches, Retired Teachers of Cape May County, Senior Citizens Association of Dennis Township, and life member of the NEA and the NJEA. Margaret was loved and cherished by many. Her very close friend, Jennifer Librizzi, as well as all her very helpful neighbors and friends will miss her very much. Due to the circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, burial and services at Cape May County Veterans Cemetery are private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Margaret's memory can be sent to the Animal Outreach of CMC, 600 Park Blvd., West Cape May, NJ 08204. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

