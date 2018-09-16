Layhen, John J., - 87, of Little Egg Harbor, NJ, passed away at home on Thursday September 13, 2018. John, the beloved husband for 46 years of Nancy Marcell Layhen, was born in Philadelphia, PA and went to Roman Catholic High School. He attended St. Theresa's Church, was an altar server, usher and sang in the choir. He helped his wife Nancy place roses in the church every week for 15 years. He will be missed greatly. Viewing hours will be on Monday September 17, 2018 from 7 to 9pm and Tuesday morning from 9:30am to 10:30am at Maxwell Funeral Home 160 Mathistown Road Little Egg Harbor, NJ 08087. A Funeral Mass will be on Tuesday September 18 at 11:00am at St. Theresa's R.C. Church, Little Egg Harbor followed in interment at Greenwood Cemetery, Tuckerton. For driving directions or condolences go to www.maxwellfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.