Layre, Kenneth H., - 75, of North Wildwood, Passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 4, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by family. Born on July 13, 1943 in Philadelphia, PA to Horace P. and Ruth (nee Schweitzer) Layre. A graduate of Wildwood High School, Ken was a talented chef, honing his skills from a young age at his family's Layre's Dutch Kitchen, Villas, NJ, and continuing to share his talents in many of the best kitchens throughout Cape May County, spending the last nearly 30 years at Rick's Seafood in North Wildwood. Ken was a member of the Knights of Columbus #2572 and Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge 585, North Wildwood. He is survived by his wife, Mary Frances (nee Deets), children Kenneth H. Jr, Robert, Terri and Kimberly, stepsons Edward and Eric, 14 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by his father Horace, mother Ruth, and sister Sue. Funeral services will be held at 11am, Monday, April 8, 2019 with a viewing from 10 am at the Ingersoll-Greenwood Funeral Home, 1201 Central Ave., North Wildwood, NJ. Internment will follow at St. Elizabeth Cemetery, Goshen, NJ. Condolences may be made to ingersollgreenwoodfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.