Layre, Mary F., - 76, of North Wildwood, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 31, in the comfort of her home, in the presence of her loving family. Born on September 28, 1943, in Camden, NJ to Joseph A. and Ann (nee Moore) Deets. A graduate of Wildwood Catholic High School and Our Lady of Lourdes School of Nursing, Mary was a skilled, caring and compassionate Registered Nurse. A loving wife and mother who enjoyed spending time with her family, she was a member of the Notre Dame De La Mer Parish, Wildwood, NJ. She is survived by her sons, Edward Shenkus, and Eric Shenkus (Barbara), grandchildren Emily, Sarah, and Thomas Shenkus. Brother Daniel Deets, (Carol) and many friends. She is predeceased by her husband, Kenneth H. Layre, father Joseph, mother Ann, and sister JoAnn Millard. A graveside service will be held at 11 am, Thursday, November 7, 2019, at St.Elizabeth Cemetery, 561 South Rt 47, Goshen, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary Layre's memory to Our Lady of Lourdes School of Nursing, 1600 Haddon Avenue, Camden, NJ 08103. Condolences may be posted to ingersollgreenwoodfh.com.
