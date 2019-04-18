Layton, Fred D., Jr., - 73, of Cape May Court House, NJ, passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. Born in Mayville to the late Fred Dalling Layton, Sr. and Dorothy Elizabeth Garrison Layton, he was a lifetime resident here. He was a carpenter for the Carpenters Union Local 1743 of Wildwood and a commercial fisherman and crabber. He served in the Army National Guard during the Vietnam War. Fred was a member of the South Jersey Fishermen's Association. In addition to fishing and crabbing, he enjoyed hunting and skiing at their house in the Poconos. Fred is survived by his wife of 51 years, Sandra J. Lindsay Layton; his children, Terry (Keith) Montgomery and Jimmy (Bobbi Jo) Layton; his grandchildren, Jeremiah, Gabrielle, Kendra, and Kayleigh; and his sisters, Sharon (Bill) Foster and Georgeann Pettit. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Herschel and his brother in law, Joe Pettit. Memorial service will be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, where visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be private. Donations in Fred's memory may be made through In Memory Of for the benefit of the American Diabetes Association or the American Heart Association at www.inmemoryof-memorial.org or by mailing a check made payable to In Memory Of, PO Box 5472, Charlottesville, VA 22905. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
