Layton, Merlin (John), - 79, of Bargaintown, NJ - Born in Atlantic City on July 11, 1940, passed away at home with his family by his side on April 7th, 2020, he lived his first 22 years in Pleasantville, graduated P.H.S. class of 58, and met and married the love of his life Dottie English they were married for 57 years and resided in Egg Harbor Twp. where they raised their family, is predeceased by parents Merlin & Mary Layton. Survived by loving wife Dottie and 3 sons John Jr (Colleen) grandsons Justin and Harrison, Stephen (Angela) (5 children and 6 grandchildren), Joseph and grandson Nicholas, Brothers Jimmy (Sue) and Bob (Gail) many nieces and nephews. He was union carpenter Local 623-255, served on the board of directors "623" for 11 years, was a foreman on many large projects, retired after 33 years in union. Was active in youth sports in E.H.T., coached Pee Wee Football for 11 years, umpired Pee Wee little league and girls' softball for 13 years. Was President of E.H.T. Youth Organization in the early 1970. Was one of the original founders of E.H.T B.M.X. track. John was avid deer hunter and was awarded 2nd place in the Outstanding Bucks of NJ in 2004. After retirement, he turned his interest to Eastern Bluebirds where he built and established eastern bluebird trails in E.H.T. he monitored and banded chicks. His boxes have produced over 2000 fledglings. Served as Treasurer of N.J. Bluebird Society and was awarded the Environmental Achievement Award from Egg Harbor Twp. In 2008 for his work with Bluebirds. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: N.J. Bluebird Society c/o Allen Jackson at 37 Porreca Drive, Millville, NJ 08332. Due to the coronavirus, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
