Layton, Timothy P., - 58, of Cape May Court House, NJ, passed away July 11, 2019. He was born in Millville, NJ to the late Fred and Elizabeth Layton and worked as an equipment operator for Ed Dietz Masonry. Tim is survived by his wife of almost 40 years, Janet (formerly Schmick) Layton; daughter, Heather (Adam) Seitz; grandchildren Hailie and Lucas Seitz; brothers: James (Brenda), Fred, Bill (Linda), Donald (Terri), and Joe; sisters: Mildred, Nancy, Shirley, Cassie, LuLu, Donna (Jake), and Diane (Tim); father and mother-in-law William and Virginia Schmick; many nieces and nephews; Godchildren: Katie, Donald, Stephanie, and Felecia; close family friends: Don and Kathy Seitz, Donny and Julie Seitz, and Brian and Julie Repici; and his 'adopted' grandchildren: Hannah, Emilie, Jayne, Shelby, Donny, and Gracie. In addition to his parents he is predeceased by siblings John, Dottie, and Gary. Funeral services will be Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Ave. Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Viewing will be from 10 to 12 noon. Service will begin at 12. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Tim's name to Love of Linda Cancer Fund, PO Box 1053, Wildwood, NJ 08260 or www.loveoflinda.org. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
