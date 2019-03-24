Lea, Kenneth W. "Heavy" "Boss Man", - 60, of Corbin City, passed away on March 17, 2019. He is now safely home with his Father Wilfred Z. Lea Jr., birth mother Betty Ireland, and our precious Dylan. Ken leaves behind his children Shanan (Jeramy) Lea, Anthony (Kelley) Lea and Katy Lea; Grandchildren Autum, Beau, JD, Zachary, Xander, Jenna, Larry; his mother Carolyn Lea, brother Robert (Terri) Lea; sisters Terri (William) Monaghan, Ginny (Clayton) Compton, Donna (Frank) Elbertson, Shelley Lea, Sheri Lea, Linda Jacobs, Christina (Tim) Cramer, Trish Butler and his extended family member, Nathaniel Taylor. Ken is a graduate of Ocean City High School. He was a member of the Accelerator MC. He is a retiree of Reed Mineral working from BL England as the "Slag Monster" for many years and later as a boat ramp attendant for Upper Township. Ken's reason for living was to spend as much time possible with his family, especially his Jenna who he cherished dearly. Ken will be remembered for his infectious laugh and his unique outlook on life. He had a swagger and a style than no one can duplicate. He will always be remembered as a gentle giant with a huge heart. Friends and family are invited to attend visitation on Monday morning, March 25th from ten until 11 o'clock from The Godfrey Funeral Home of Palermo, 644 South Shore Road, Palermo, NJ. Interment to follow in Seaside Cemetery, Palermo. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
