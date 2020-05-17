Leach, Dennis, - 69, of Mays Landing, passed away on May 14, 2020 surrounded by his daughters. He was born in Jersey City, NJ to the late Robert and Mary Leach. Dennis worked as a casino dealer in Atlantic City and Las Vegas before he retired. He had a love of sports. He enjoyed coaching his daughters' teams in basketball when they were younger and continued to coach in the Galloway Township community for over 20 years. When he wasn't dedicated to coaching, he loved watching his favorite teams, the North Carolina Tar Heels and New York Yankees. He enjoyed watching movies, playing cards, and being with his family and friends. He is predeceased by his wife Julia. Surviving are his three daughters Jessica (Chris), Sandi (Jason), and Megan; his two grandchildren (Carli and Ben); his brother (Bob) and his sister Mary (Jeff). Dennis will be remembered as a man with a big heart and a positive attitude. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E Great Creek Rd, Galloway 609-641-0001. For condolences please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
