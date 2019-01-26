Leahy, James Joseph III, - of Allen, TX born and raised in Wildwood Crest, NJ passed away on January 24, 2019 after a 3 year battle with cancer. Jim is survived by his wife and love of his life, Lynn (nee Bradshaw), proud and most loved children, daughter Shelly Nuttall and husband Jim, and son Jay Leahy IV; his loving mother Evelyn Leahy; his dear siblings, Eva Marie Perrotta, Christy (Lee) Marcotte, Katie (Bob) Davis, Maureen (John) Bassett, Dolores (Harry) Foreman, Dan (Jen) Leahy, and John (Cathy) Leahy, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, grandnieces and grandnephews. Jim was predeceased by his father Jim Leahy Jr. and his beloved sister Mary Beth Schiff who also lost her battle with cancer. Jim was born on October 5, 1962 with his twin sister Maureen into a big and loving family. Jim attended Wildwood Catholic High School and played basketball, earning a 1,000 point ball following the Leahy family tradition started by his father. He attended Glassboro State College and then earned his Master's Degree in Business Administration from Regis College. While pursuing his MBA in Denver, CO he returned home to visit and met his wife Lynn. After finishing his MBA he married his love and became father to her daughter, Shelly and father to their son Jay. He opened his own business, Leahy Sports, for many years before deciding to pursue a corporate career. His successful career led him to Allen, TX where he ran a chain of St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Stores. Jim succeeded in his career, but more importantly in family. His life was surrounded by loving family, proud moments, and dear friends. His love, loyalty and friendship will be missed by many. The family will be receiving friends on Friday, February 1, 2019 at 10 am at the Assumption Church, 7100 Seaview Ave, Wildwood Crest, NJ 08260 with a full mass honoring Jim's life at 11 am. The family kindly asks that you do not send flowers but consider making a donation to the Special Olympics, https://www.specialolympics.org/ in honor of his friend Paul.
