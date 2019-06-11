Learn, Maude Constance "Connie" (Houpt), - 97, of Margate, Coming from one of the early Ventnor families, Connie was born May 2, 1922, to William Houpt, Sr. and Cecelia Maude Rowe Houpt in the Houpt house on Cambridge Avenue, which was constructed by her grandfather, Charles Houpt. Connie descended from a Houpt family that came to America in 1684 to escape the persecution of King Henry of England. Her ancestors and family members served in the military in almost every U.S. war, starting with the French and Indian War and American Revolution, and ending with the Gulf War. She attended Ventnor Schools and Atlantic City High School, graduating in 1939. She then attended Compton College in California, moving on to Temple University studying journalism. In 1942, wanting to participate in the war effort, Connie left Temple to enter a nursing program established by President Franklin Delano Roosevelt to train armed forces nurses. Taking her nurse's training at Atlantic City Hospital, Connie immediately became part of "Camp Boardwalk," a period when the city became command headquarters for thousands of Army Air Corps servicemen, with all the hotels commandeered to house them and as rehabilitation hospitals. Serving as a nurse, she considered this the most important of her life's experiences, including the opportunity to dance to Captain Glenn Miller's Army Air Corps Orchestra at Chalfonte-Haddon Hall, and later being saluted by him, and on other occasions by Donald O'Connor and Joe DiMaggio. After the war, Connie married an Atlantic City Press editor, Paul Learn, later having three beloved sons, Michael, Blair, and Erik. She returned to journalism as a newspaper writer and public relations practitioner, serving for many years as a Catholic Star Herald and National Catholic Wire Service correspondent, as well as a correspondent for United Press International, a contributor to the Philadelphia Inquirer and as a feature writer for her husband's Atlantic City Press Sunday Magazine, South Jersey Living. Her public relations roles included serving as a publicist for the Atlantic City Department of Public Relations, and she was a partner in her husband's public relations firm, Ocean Promotion, which provided coverage for Miss America Pageant contestants to their hometown newspapers coast to coast across the U.S. She additionally handled publicity for the United Way, the American Cancer Society of Atlantic County and in 1976 was the official writer for Margate's Bicentennial Committee. Connie loved being a Sunday School Teacher at Margate Community Church for 42 years (1975-2017) and greatly enjoyed biking, roller skating, painting and dancing, especially ballet. She was a strong advocate of adopting animal shelter pets and was militantly Pro-life. Connie is survived by her three sons, Michael (Pam,) Blair (Mary Ann,) and Erik (Mariann,) and grandson, Chris (Terri). She is predeceased by her parents, Will and Maude Houpt, brothers Ted and Bill Houpt, husband Paul and grandson, Brian Learn. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Atlantic City Friday, June 14, at 11:00 a.m. Friends may call beginning at 9:30 a.m. Interment will be private. A Memorial Celebration of Life for Connie will be held at the Margate Community Church Saturday, June 15, at 11:00 a.m. Friends may call beginning at 9:30 a.m. A reception in the church hall will follow the service. Condolences may be offered at ghwimberg.com.
